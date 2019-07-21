×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fake news! Iwobi criticises reports of Zaha to Arsenal concerns

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    21 Jul 2019, 19:36 IST
Alex Iwobi - cropped
Arsenal attacker Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi has described as "fake news" suggestions he could quit Arsenal as a direct consequence of the club signing Wilfried Zaha.

Nigeria winger Iwobi was quoted by The Sun as saying Zaha's hypothetical arrival from Crystal Palace "would add more stress" in his battle for first-team minutes at Emirates Stadium.

Iwobi added: "I am up for the fight but the only time I would consider leaving is if I am not playing as much as I would like to."

Another British newspaper interpreted the comment as a warning to Arsenal, a claim the 23-year-old dismissed in a post to social media.

"Fake news and click bait! I don't know why some newspapers enjoy twisting words," Iwobi wrote on Twitter.

"I hope we sign world-class players and Arsenal progress as a team. I'm looking forward to the new season. Happy Sunday."

Arsenal reportedly submitted an unsuccessful £40million bid for Zaha earlier this month.

The Eagles star and attacker Iwobi would likely compete for similar positions as Unai Emery seeks to boost his options, but Zaha is said to be valued at £80m by Palace.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
Advertisement
Zaha signing will add more stress - Iwobi ready to consider Arsenal future
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners might fail to fund transfer for Wilfried Zaha 
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Alex Iwobi admits he might be forced to leave the Emirates if the club signs Wilfried Zaha
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Wilfried Zaha expresses desire to leave Crystal Palace amid Gunners' interest
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Roy Hodgson claims Wilfried Zaha has not requested for a move amid Gunners transfer speculation
RELATED STORY
Hodgson on Arsenal target Zaha: I'm expecting him back
RELATED STORY
Zaha, Carrasco or Malcom - Which winger should Arsenal go for?
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Roy Hodgson says Gunners' bid for Zaha is not close to Crystal Palace's valuation 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal should avoid signing Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 3 reasons why Arsenal shouldn't sign Wilfried Zaha
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us