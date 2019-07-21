Fake news! Iwobi criticises reports of Zaha to Arsenal concerns

Arsenal attacker Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi has described as "fake news" suggestions he could quit Arsenal as a direct consequence of the club signing Wilfried Zaha.

Nigeria winger Iwobi was quoted by The Sun as saying Zaha's hypothetical arrival from Crystal Palace "would add more stress" in his battle for first-team minutes at Emirates Stadium.

Iwobi added: "I am up for the fight but the only time I would consider leaving is if I am not playing as much as I would like to."

Another British newspaper interpreted the comment as a warning to Arsenal, a claim the 23-year-old dismissed in a post to social media.

"Fake news and click bait! I don't know why some newspapers enjoy twisting words," Iwobi wrote on Twitter.

"I hope we sign world-class players and Arsenal progress as a team. I'm looking forward to the new season. Happy Sunday."

Fake News & Click Bait! I Don’t know Why Some Newspapers Enjoy Twisting Words . I Hope We Sign World Class Players @Arsenal And Progress As A Team . I’m Looking Forward To The New Season. Happy Sunday . pic.twitter.com/xcadu8t2kC — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) July 21, 2019

Arsenal reportedly submitted an unsuccessful £40million bid for Zaha earlier this month.

The Eagles star and attacker Iwobi would likely compete for similar positions as Unai Emery seeks to boost his options, but Zaha is said to be valued at £80m by Palace.