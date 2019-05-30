Farewell Eden? Hazard's best goals for Chelsea

Eden Hazard put in a typically brilliant display in what looks certain to be his last appearance for Chelsea in Wednesday's Europa League final against Arsenal.

The Belgium international's contract at Stamford Bridge will expire at the end of next season and Real Madrid are the clear favourites for his signature.

After the Blues' closing Premier League outing at Leicester City, Hazard said he had made up his mind and informed the club of his decision, but no official announcement on his future has been made.

Following his two-goal display in Chelsea's 4-1 win in Baku, Hazard confirmed the game was likely his farewell match after seven years at the club.

Here, we look back at some of the goals that saw Hazard develop from a promising talent, signed from Lille in 2012, to undoubtedly the best player in Maurizio Sarri's side.

Stoke City 0 Chelsea 4 – January 12, 2013

Chelsea were already leading 3-0 when Hazard received the ball in a central area 40 yards from goal. He made light work of turning inside Glenn Whelan, who appeared to be running on rails, and then unleashed a fierce left-footed effort that swerved beyond Asmir Begovic and into the top-left corner.

Chelsea 2 Tottenham 2 – May 2, 2016

There was little for Chelsea fans to cheer in a dismal 2015-16 season that saw them suffer a dramatic fall from grace after clinching the Premier League title in the previous campaign. However, half-time substitute Hazard sent them into raptures when he finished a move he initiated inside his own half by curling a first-time finish into the top-right corner, ending rivals Tottenham's challenge to unlikely champions Leicester.

Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1 – February 4, 2017

Pouncing on a loose ball in the centre circle, Hazard shuffled past Laurent Koscielny and sent Francis Coquelin spinning as he headed diagonally towards the touchline. Free of the terrier-like Coquelin, the Belgian angled his run towards the box, turned Koscielny inside out and got his shot away before Shkodran Mustafi could get a block in. The victory sent eventual champions Chelsea nine points clear at the top of the Premier League and opened up a 12-point cushion to the third-placed Gunners.

Liverpool 1 Chelsea 2 – September 26, 2018

Hazard looked destined to lose the ball when he shifted away from Jordan Henderson and towards Fabinho, who he turned away from and into Roberto Firmino. However, he slipped a pass to Cesar Azpilicueta between Firmino's legs and followed it out to the right wing. His change of pace and shielding of the ball enabled him to get around Naby Keita and into the box, where he switched direction by nutmegging Alberto Moreno before rifling a stunning finish across Simon Mignolet to seal a late win in the third round of the EFL Cup.





Chelsea 2 West Ham 0 – April 8, 2019

One thing you cannot afford Hazard is space to run into, and West Ham did exactly that in this Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge. He breezed past Mark Noble and proved too quick for the recovering Declan Rice as he surged towards the box. Two sensational, rapid touches saw him evade the challenge of Fabian Balbuena and leave the Paraguayan's centre-back partner Angelo Ogbonna rooted to the spot. Hazard followed it up by stabbing into the bottom-right corner from 12 yards for another sensational solo goal as Ryan Fredericks lunged in from the left.

Chelsea 4 Arsenal 1 – May 29, 2019

His final Chelsea goal? It certainly looks as though Hazard's second in Wednesday's win will be his last in the blue jersey. While it may not have been a 30-yard screamer or coming after a solo run, it was well-worked and deserves inclusion for its significance. The winger seized upon a loose ball, darted forward and fed Olivier Giroud into the left side of the box. He continued his run and received the Frenchman's chipped pass, sweeping home with aplomb and signing off in style.