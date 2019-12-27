Fein signs on the dotted line at Bayern until 2023

Bayern Munich have tied promising defensive midfielder Adrian Fein down to a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Fein, 20, spent last season on loan at Jahn Regensburg and has been plying his trade at Hamburg in the 2. Bundesliga this term, making 20 appearances in all competitions.

The Germany Under-21 international's contract was set to expire in 2021, but the fresh terms will keep him at the Allianz Arena for another two years.

"I was born in Munich, I spent many years of my youth at Bayern, so I'm very happy I could extend my contract," said Fein.

"The time at Hamburg is very important for me. I can gain match practice and make progress."

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: "Adrian has gained a lot of match practice in the 2. Bundesliga over the last one and a half years, making a lot of progress in his development.

"We're convinced of his potential, so we've bound him to Bayern over the long term."

