FIFA 20: Griezmann and Di Maria star in FUT Team of the Week
Antoine Griezmann scored his fourth goal in eight LaLiga appearances for Barcelona as the Spanish champions beat Eibar 3-0, and he leads the line in this week's FIFA 20 FUT Team of the Week.
The France World Cup winner is joined by an all-star cast in this week's line-up, including Paris Saint-Germain's in-form winger Angel Di Maria.
After scoring twice in his side's 4-1 victory at Nice in Ligue 1, Di Maria was in scintillating form as PSG beat Club Brugge 5-0 in the Champions League.
Not all of this week's selection are competing towards the top of their respective domestic leagues, with Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure earning a place for his goal-scoring performance in the Premier League basement club's 1-1 draw with Tottenham.
Monaco are 14th in Ligue 1 and they will need more of the same from Wissam Ben Yedder if they are to turn their season around - he scored a brace in their 3-2 win over Rennes.
Find out who else made FIFA's Ultimate Team line-up below.
#TOTW 6 includes Nainggolan as a RW !— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 23, 2019
Available in packs at 6PM UK. #FUT20 #FIFA20 pic.twitter.com/CSaYutnrow
FUT Team of the Week
GK: Stephane Ruffier (Saint-Etienne) - 86
CB: Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) - 88
CB: Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) - 84
CB: Yerry Mina (Everton) - 82
CM: Dani Parejo (Valencia) - 87
CAM: Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) - 84
CM: Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) - 84
RW: Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) - 85
LW: Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) - 90
RW: Angel Di Maria (PSG) - 87
ST: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) - 85
5/5 - Wissam Ben Yedder has found the net in 5 consecutive leagues games (Ligue 1 + Liga) for the first time of his career. Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/6JATU9RM9S— OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 20, 2019
SUBSTITUTES
GK: Alfred Gomis (Dijon) - 81
CB: William Troost-Ekong (Udinese) - 81
CDM: Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) - 82
LM: Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) - 81
ST: Lautaro Martinez (Inter) - 84
ST: Angel (Getafe) - 82
LW: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - 81
Buzzing with the 3 points and goal today. Lovely day at Villa Park pic.twitter.com/t6YfAWvaNU— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) October 19, 2019
RESERVES
LM: Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) - 79
LM: Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders) - 78
ST: Andreas Cornelius (Parma) - 80
ST: Daniel Candeias (Genclerbirligi) - 79
ST: Henok Goitom (AIK) - 78
45' ON. FIRE.— Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) October 20, 2019
It's 3-0 to Parma, and how spectacular was that strike from Andreas #Cornelius! #ParmaGenoa 3 - 0 pic.twitter.com/1llYmYaTRM