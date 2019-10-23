FIFA 20: Griezmann and Di Maria star in FUT Team of the Week

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 48 // 23 Oct 2019, 22:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Antoine Griezmann and Angel Di Maria star in the FUT Team of the Week

Antoine Griezmann scored his fourth goal in eight LaLiga appearances for Barcelona as the Spanish champions beat Eibar 3-0, and he leads the line in this week's FIFA 20 FUT Team of the Week.

The France World Cup winner is joined by an all-star cast in this week's line-up, including Paris Saint-Germain's in-form winger Angel Di Maria.

After scoring twice in his side's 4-1 victory at Nice in Ligue 1, Di Maria was in scintillating form as PSG beat Club Brugge 5-0 in the Champions League.

Not all of this week's selection are competing towards the top of their respective domestic leagues, with Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure earning a place for his goal-scoring performance in the Premier League basement club's 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Monaco are 14th in Ligue 1 and they will need more of the same from Wissam Ben Yedder if they are to turn their season around - he scored a brace in their 3-2 win over Rennes.

Find out who else made FIFA's Ultimate Team line-up below.

#TOTW 6 includes Nainggolan as a RW !



Available in packs at 6PM UK. #FUT20 #FIFA20 pic.twitter.com/CSaYutnrow — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 23, 2019

FUT Team of the Week

GK: Stephane Ruffier (Saint-Etienne) - 86

Advertisement

CB: Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) - 88

CB: Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) - 84

CB: Yerry Mina (Everton) - 82

CM: Dani Parejo (Valencia) - 87

CAM: Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) - 84

CM: Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) - 84

RW: Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) - 85

LW: Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) - 90

RW: Angel Di Maria (PSG) - 87

ST: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) - 85

5/5 - Wissam Ben Yedder has found the net in 5 consecutive leagues games (Ligue 1 + Liga) for the first time of his career. Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/6JATU9RM9S — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 20, 2019

SUBSTITUTES

GK: Alfred Gomis (Dijon) - 81

CB: William Troost-Ekong (Udinese) - 81

CDM: Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) - 82

LM: Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) - 81

ST: Lautaro Martinez (Inter) - 84

ST: Angel (Getafe) - 82

LW: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - 81

Buzzing with the 3 points and goal today. Lovely day at Villa Park pic.twitter.com/t6YfAWvaNU — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) October 19, 2019

RESERVES

LM: Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) - 79

LM: Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders) - 78

ST: Andreas Cornelius (Parma) - 80

ST: Daniel Candeias (Genclerbirligi) - 79

ST: Henok Goitom (AIK) - 78

45' ON. FIRE.



It's 3-0 to Parma, and how spectacular was that strike from Andreas #Cornelius! #ParmaGenoa 3 - 0 pic.twitter.com/1llYmYaTRM — Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) October 20, 2019