FIFA 20: Messi joined by Lewandowski, Robertson and Haaland in star-studded FUT TOTW
Lionel Messi has earned his first inclusion in FIFA Ultimate Team's Team of the Week this season following his stunning hat-trick in Barcelona's 4-1 win over Celta Vigo.
Barca – who went into the game having not won either of their previous two matches – appeared to be in a spot of bother on Saturday when Lucas Olaza cancelled out Messi's penalty.
But two stunning free-kicks either side of the break lifted a generally sloppy Barca and Sergio Busquets completed the scoring late on.
Messi is joined in the TOTW's attack by arguably Europe's deadliest striker in Robert Lewandowski, whose brace in the 4-0 crushing of his former club – and Bayern Munich's bitter rivals – Borussia Dortmund took him to a remarkable 16 Bundesliga goals from 11 matches.
Salzburg hotshot Erling Haaland is enjoying a similarly incredible campaign. The Norwegian youngster netted hat-trick number five of the season at the weekend, but he only takes a place among the substitutes.
Below, we examine the entire squad that is now up for grabs online.
FUT Team of the Week
GK: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 87
RB: Ander Capa (Athletic Bilbao) – 82
LB: Alex Telles (Porto) – 86
LB: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – 86
RB: Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) – 84
CM: Nicolo Barella (Inter) – 83
CDM: Donny van de Beek (Ajax) – 84
LW: Dimitri Payet (Marseille) – 84
CAM: Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) – 86
ST: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – 91
RW: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 95
SUBSTITUTES
GK: Ben Foster (Watford) – 83
CB: Sergiy Kryvtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk) – 81
LM: Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) – 82
LM: Denis Bouanga (Saint-Etienne) – 81
RW: Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Monchengladbach) – 81
ST: Erling Haaland (Salzburg) – 82
ST: Rouwen Hennings (Fortuna Dusseldorf) – 80
RESERVES
CF: Henry Martin (Club America) – 80
LM: Victor Rodriguez (Seattle Sounders) – 79
RWB: Christopher Trimmel (Union Berlin) – 79
ST: Cyriel Dessers (Heracles) – 76
ST: Christian Doidge (Hibernian) – 75