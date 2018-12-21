×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

FIFA president gets votes pledge from Caribbean

Associated Press
NEWS
News
30   //    21 Dec 2018, 16:31 IST
AP Image

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino still looks set to be re-elected unopposed, with a pledge of 25 votes from Caribbean soccer federations.

The Caribbean Football Union says its executive committee agreed unanimous support for Infantino for the June 5 vote in Paris.

The CFU says all its members "already provided individual letters of support."

Infantino has promises from a majority of the 211 FIFA member federations.

The deadline for a rival candidate to declare is Feb. 5.

Infantino is seeking a first full four-year mandate. The Swiss lawyer was elected in February 2016 to complete the fifth term of Sepp Blatter, who was banned by FIFA's ethics committee.

Associated Press
NEWS
FIFA leader Infantino wins SE Asia support for re-election
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan Football Federation president provisionally...
RELATED STORY
Fans react as Messi and Ronaldo's votes for FIFA's Best...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Messi and Ronaldo are out of top 3 in...
RELATED STORY
PM Narendra Modi receives Special Football Jersey from...
RELATED STORY
African soccer to vote for new FIFA Council member
RELATED STORY
Who India voted for in The Best FIFA Football awards
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: A philatelic visit to the football...
RELATED STORY
How Gossen's first law in Economics explain Messi's snub...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: Official Fan Poll Taken Down After Two...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us