×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Florentin Pogba admits brother Paul has had tough year

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    04 May 2019, 23:52 IST
paulpogba-cropped
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has had a tough year according to his brother Florentin, who said that "things are going to happen" regarding the Manchester United midfielder's future amid reports he could join Real Madrid.

While United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced the France international will remain at Old Trafford next season, Florentin Pogba was far less certain about his younger sibling's fate.

The Atlanta United defender was asked about his previous comments, in which he said his brother would only leave United for rivals City, Barcelona or Real Madrid, and whether that was still the case.

"I don't know what'll happen," he told AS. "We'll see.

"Things are going to happen. Summer's coming. We'll see if he stays, if he goes."

A run of four defeats and a draw in their last seven Premier League matches has tarnished United's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League, and Florentin Pogba indicated he felt that missing out on Europe's top competition could have a bearing on his brother's future.

"At the moment [all I want] is for my brother to be happy," he said. "To be playing like he knows how to and that's it."

Asked whether the World Cup winner had endured a difficult year at Old Trafford, he added: "Yes, but in my opinion he's done a good job and we can see Manchester are going to have it tough to qualify for the Champions League.

"We'll see how it turns out."

Tags:
Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
3 Reasons why Manchester United need to keep Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos confident of landing Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Paul Pogba admits playing for Real Madrid would be 'a dream'
RELATED STORY
5 players who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Paul Pogba should join Real Madrid this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer news: "I don't think Pogba will stay", says Paul Ince
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: 5 Reasons Paul Pogba could actually move to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Manchester United star, agent push for Los Blancos move
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer: I think Pogba will stay Man United
RELATED STORY
Zinedine Zidane has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sweating over Paul Pogba's future
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us