Florenzi slams 'worst' recent Roma season

Alessandro Florenzi described this season as one of the worst during his time at Roma.

Roma have three matches remaining and face Juventus on Sunday, where defeat could see them slip behind Torino in the race for Champions League qualification.

Juve are 30 points ahead of the Giallorossi heading into the game and Florenzi pulled no punches in his assessment of a disappointing campaign.

"This has been the worst of the last six seasons at Roma, as we dropped points when we had the victory in our pockets," the 28-year-old told Sky Sport Italia.

"There are many reasons why Juve are so far ahead of us, but right now we need to just get back on track.

"Roma versus Juventus is always a special game and we know how much it means to the people of this city, but ultimately it is worth three points and we need to chase those points down in every way."

Roma are four points outside the top four and crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 with a 4-3 aggregate defeat to Porto.

Returning to the competition in which they dramatically beat Barcelona en route to the semi-finals last season is a priority for Florenzi and the club.

"Perhaps the most exciting moment in a Roma jersey was our comeback against Barcelona last year," said Florenzi, who played in Roma's 3-0 quarter-final second-leg victory that eliminated Barca on away goals.

"We hope to be back in the Champions League and do even better next year."