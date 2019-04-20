Foden set for second league start, Spurs make five changes

Phil Foden in action against Cardiff City

Phil Foden is set for only his second Premier League start as Manchester City welcome Tottenham in a potentially crucial game in the title race, while Spurs have rung the changes from Wednesday's dramatic Champions League clash between the two teams.

City claimed a 4-3 win at the Etihad Stadium during the week, though that score only told half of the story, as Mauricio Pochettino's men progressed to the Champions League semi-finals on away goals thanks to two VAR calls falling in their favour in the final 17 minutes.

With Pep Guardiola's men still very much in the hunt for the league title, he has opted to keep his team much the same, though John Stones, Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko – who has been out injured in recent weeks – come into the side.

The talented Foden will be appearing as a starter in the Premier League for only the second time, his first in a 2-0 win at home to Cardiff City earlier this month.

Pochettino has made five alterations to his team, however, with most of them coming at the back.

Paulo Gazzaniga replaces Hugo Lloris in goal, while Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies and Juan Foyth come into a back five.

Their other change sees Eric Dier return in midfield, with Fernando Llorente – the scorer of Spurs' crucial third goal on Wednesday – left on the bench as Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min lead the line.