×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Former Manchester United and France defender Evra announces retirement

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    29 Jul 2019, 16:24 IST
Patrice Evra
Former France defender Patrice Evra

Former Manchester United and Juventus defender Patrice Evra has announced his retirement from football.

The 38-year-old – who made 81 appearances for France – also played for Monaco, Nice and Marseille during a glittering career, which ended with West Ham in 2018.

Evra has revealed that he has started preparations to become a coach and says he has the backing of legendary United manager Alex Ferguson.

"My playing career is officially over," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I started training for the UEFA B Coaching License in 2013, now I want to finish it and then go on to get the UEFA A license.

"In a year and a half, if everything goes well, I'll be ready to lead a team. Sir Alex Ferguson had predicted at the time that two of his players would become coaches of a high level: Ryan Giggs and Patrice Evra."

Evra started his career with Italian sides Marsala and Monza before six seasons in France with Nice and Monaco. His form at the latter attracted the interest of Ferguson, who brought him to Old Trafford in 2006.

He then developed into one of Europe's best left-backs and enjoyed seven and a half fruitful years with the club, winning five Premier League titles and the 2007-08 Champions League.

Evra left the Red Devils for Juventus in 2014 and won two Serie A titles before returning to France with Marseille.

But Evra's time there ended in controversy after he kicked one of his side's supporters during the warm-up of a Europa League tie against Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Advertisement

He was subsequently banned by UEFA for seven months, returning to the Premier League to make five appearances for West Ham during the closing months of the 2017-18 season. 

Evra has also become famous for his exploits on social media, which included putting the leg of a raw chicken in his mouth during an Instagram video meant as a Thanksgiving message.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement
Unloved Pogba will leave Manchester United - Evra
RELATED STORY
5 costly mistakes by Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: 'You need to feel the love when you play somewhere'- Former United star gives his views regarding Paul Pogba's future
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Versatile defender to leave the club
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United need to offload before the transfer window ends
RELATED STORY
Premier League News: "I’d like to have seen him go to Man City" - Former Arsenal midfielder on Maguire's potential move to Manchester United  
RELATED STORY
Manchester United considering Juventus defender as Harry Maguire alternative?
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Manchester United should consider taking a gamble on Gareth Bale
RELATED STORY
The incredible starting XI of players sold by Manchester United
RELATED STORY
2 forwards Manchester United could realistically sign if Romelu Lukaku Leaves
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us