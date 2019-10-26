Foxes on cloud nine! Leicester's incredible record-equalling Premier League win in numbers

Ayoze Perez celebrates with his Leicester City team-mates

Leicester City claimed a slice of Premier League history when they crushed an abject Southampton 9-0 at St Mary's on Friday.

Ryan Bertrand's red card for a challenge in the build-up to Ben Chilwell's 10th-minute opener put Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints at a disadvantage, but the collapse that followed was humiliating.

Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both netted hat-tricks, with Youri Tielemans and James Maddison also getting in on the act as Brendan Rodgers' Foxes ran riot.

Here, with some help from Opta, we look some of the remarkable statistics thrown up on a stormy English night when it rained goals.

20 - Leicester have earned 20 points from their opening 10 Premier League games of 2019-20; one more than at the same stage of their title-winning 2015-16 campaign (19), and their joint-most ever in a top-flight season, along with 1930-31 (adjusting to 3 points/win). Inspired. pic.twitter.com/o4YSZ80lbI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 25, 2019

9 – Leicester's nine unanswered goals made this the joint-biggest Premier League win of all time, level with Manchester United's 9-0 thrashing of Ipswich Town in March 1995.

0 – Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel kept a clean sheet for the Foxes – just like his father Peter did for United when they demolished Ipswich 24-and-a-half years ago.

131 – The margin of victory is the largest by a top-flight side away from home in the 131-year history of league football in England. It was also Southampton's biggest defeat of all time.

2 – Leicester became the second side to have two players score a hat-trick in the same Premier League game after Arsenal duo Jermaine Pennant and Robert Pires in May 2003 – also against Southampton.

5 – Rodgers' men were 5-0 up at half-time, making them the second away team in the Premier League to accomplish this feat after Manchester City did so at Burnley in April 2010. The latter game at Turf Moor finished 6-1.

9 - Leicester have recorded the biggest-ever victory by an away side in an English top-flight league match in the 131-year history of the Football League. Supreme. pic.twitter.com/7VXJIYiGiW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 25, 2019

3 – Perez made it back-to-back trebles against Southampton. He claimed all Newcastle United's goals and the matchball in a 3-1 win over Saints in April this year. The last player to score successive Premier League hat-tricks against the same opponent was Luis Suarez for Liverpool against Norwich City in April and September of 2012.

50 – Perez's second goal was his 50th in all competitions in English football.

19 – Leicester led 3-0 after 19 minutes. They had not scored three unanswered goals so quickly in a top-flight game since racing ahead inside eight minutes versus Derby County in April 1998.

20 – After 10 games, Leicester have 20 points – one more than at the same stage of their 2015-16 title-winning campaign.

3 – Bertrand's dismissal meant Southampton had their numbers reduced in a third straight meeting with Leicester. Newcastle were shown four red cards in a row versus Liverpool, a streak of shame that concluded in May 2014.