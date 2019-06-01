×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Franck Ribery too expensive for Western Sydney Wanderers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
71   //    01 Jun 2019, 16:00 IST
ribery-cropped
Franck Ribery with Bayern Munich's Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal trophies

Franck Ribery looks unlikely to move to Australia's A-League after Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel accepted the Frenchman is too expensive for them.

Ribery played his last match for Bayern Munich in the 3-0 DFB-Pokal final win over RB Leipzig last week, bringing his 12-year stay to a close.

The 36-year-old has no plans to retire, however, and he is open to offers, recently suggesting a move to Sydney to link up with former Bayern defender Babbel was a possibility.

Babbel has tried to make that a reality, though he now accepts it is unrealistic having discussed the potential move with his club's chairman.

"The current state is such that we cannot afford him," Babbel told Sky Germany. "I've had a long talk with our chairman and unfortunately he's not ready to go that deep.

"But the door is still open. If he wants to lead a beautiful life, even with his family, he would have absolute peace and serenity with us.

"Australia would be the perfect place for that. You live in one of the most beautiful cities in the world and have a fantastic lifestyle.

"From a footballing point of view, of course, he would be the rock star here. Some of my players would probably be frozen in awe, but the whole Ribery package is not affordable for us right now."

Advertisement
Bayern star Ribery open to Babbel link-up in A-League
RELATED STORY
Ribery could return to Bayern after concluding playing career
RELATED STORY
7 Franck Ribery facts
RELATED STORY
5 players who could replace Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben in the long run
RELATED STORY
Ribery proud after making victorious Bayern Munich farewell
RELATED STORY
Outgoing Ribery and Robben on Bayern bench as Neuer starts DFB-Pokal final
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Bayern confirm Ribery exit
RELATED STORY
Ribery sets Bundesliga record in Wolfsburg rout
RELATED STORY
Bayern do not fear Liverpool, insists Ribery
RELATED STORY
Tolisso, Ribery back in Bayern training
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us