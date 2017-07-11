From Banfield to Bayern - James Rodriguez's nomadic career

A two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich offers Real Madrid's James Rodriguez a chance to rebuild his career after spells at Monaco and Porto.

by Omnisport News 11 Jul 2017, 21:23 IST

New Bayern Munich signing James Rodriguez in Champions League action for Porto

James Rodriguez has a sixth club of his professional career after agreeing to join Bayern Munich on a two-year loan from Real Madrid.

The Colombia star arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu as one of the stars of the 2014 World Cup, but three years later found himself an outcast under Zinedine Zidane - prompting a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti, who brought him to Madrid.

Here we chart Rodriguez's career path…

James at Real Madrid



41 assists

36 goals

7 trophies #UCL pic.twitter.com/iDxScQYV5y — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 11, 2017

PORTO, 2010-13:

After earning a reputation at Envigado in his homeland and Banfield in Argentina, Porto paid €5.1million to take James to Portugal. He was a star turn in a Porto side that won three straight Primeira Liga titles, as well as the Europa League in 2011.



MONACO, 2013-2014

Fresh off winning promotion to Ligue 1, Monaco flexed their financial muscle by splashing out €45million to sign James. He registered a league-high 12 assists and scored nine goals as Monaco finished second behind Paris Saint-Germain during his solitary season at the club.



REAL MADRID, 2014-2017

After starring for Colombia with six goals to win the World Cup Golden Boot award, Madrid stumped up €71million to make James the latest 'Galactico'. He scored 13 goals in a brilliant first campaign that was disrupted by a broken metatarsal. However, the arrival of Zidane as head coach in January 2016 saw him marginalised from the first team. He was omitted from the squad as Madrid retained the Champions League in May, speeding up his exit with two Champions League medals and a LaLiga title to his name.



BAYERN MUNICH, 2017-

At 25, James still has time on his hands to achieve his undoubted potential to be one of the world's best and a reunion with Ancelotti should offer a positive sign that he can do so.