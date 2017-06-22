Garcia: Madrid would be fine without Ronaldo

Golf star Sergio Garcia said Real Madrid are in a position to recoup a substantial transfer fee, should Cristiano Ronaldo wish to leave.

While it would be sad to see Cristiano Ronaldo leave Real Madrid, Masters champion Sergio Garcia feels the Spanish and European champions would be fine without their all-time leading goalscorer.

Allegations of tax fraud – denied by Ronaldo – have thrown the four-time Ballon d'Or winner's future up in the air, with former club Manchester United linked.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has already dismissed talk of Ronaldo leaving but PGA and European Tour star Garcia – an avid fan of the LaLiga and Champions League titleholders – said the Spanish capital club are in a position to recoup a substantial transfer fee, should the 32-year-old Portuguese wish to leave.

"As a Real Madrid fan it's sad to see the possibility of one of the best we've ever had to leave," Garcia said.

"I mean it's not my decision, it's something Cristiano and Real Madrid have to figure out.

"At the same time they have to both look at what's best for them. Not only Cristiano but Real Madrid and if they end up selling him they can get a good amount of money to get some young players and some guys that might be playing at Real Madrid for the next 10 years so whatever happens it will be fine but we'll see."

Ronaldo scored 42 goals in all competitions – 25 of those coming in LaLiga as Madrid claimed the league for the first time since 2012 after dethroning bitter rivals Barcelona.

He also netted 12 times in Europe – including a match-winning brace in the 4-1 Champions League final victory over Juventus – sealing the competition's top scorer award for a record fifth successive season and the sixth time in his career as Madrid became the first side to retain the trophy under its current guise.