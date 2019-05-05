Gattuso: Bakayoko has apologised to AC Milan team-mates

AC Milan's Tiemoue Bakayoko

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso revealed he and Tiemoue Bakayoko had cleared the air after the midfielder apologised to his team-mates for turning up late to training.

The France international, who is on a season-long loan at San Siro from Chelsea, is alleged to have arrived an hour late for Wednesday morning's session.

With Milan being given an eight-day rest between last weekend's 2-0 loss to Torino and Monday's home match against Bologna, Gattuso took the decision to organise a training retreat in the wake of the incident involving Bakayoko.

But Gattuso is happy to move on and believes the time together with his players will only benefit the squad.

Full focus on technique training at Milanello for the Rossoneri

Focus sulla tecnica per i rossoneri a Milanello in vista della sfida casalinga di #MilanBologna pic.twitter.com/YrvJnqltfK — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 2, 2019

"We have settled our differences and he has apologised to the team. Everything is back to normal with him," said Gattuso, whose side have won only once in their previous seven Serie A matches.

"The training retreat was a difficult choice but there are rules to follow which are valid for everyone. We have to be aware of the team we play for and our values.

"In times of difficulty we all have to understand our responsibilities. We've been together at Milanello for about four days now and it has brought us closer together."

Milan could head into their penultimate home match of the season sitting six points adrift of Atalanta, who occupy the final Champions League spot and face Lazio on Sunday.

Gattuso admits it will be tough for Milan to make up the gap on the sides above them, especially as they come up against a Bologna side with six wins in their last eight matches.

Balotelli, Blomqvist, Honda, Pazzini & Seedorf make our top goals vs. Bologna

Pura classe e tecnica: vi ricordate queste 5 perle contro il Bologna a San Siro?

Scopri le sorprese rossonere che ti ha riservato @Starcasino_it su https://t.co/kEUwMzRnwf pic.twitter.com/OJrdzkQ9dY — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 4, 2019

"My boys have always given their all on the pitch, even in the last few games," he said. "We have always known how to react and bounce back. I expect that we return to our combative form.

"We have to regain fourth place in the standings, it will not be easy but we have to be determined and have faith. We have to be strong and be adequately prepared for the game against Bologna.

"They are in good shape, [Sinisa] Mihajlovic has brought some new verve to their team. They have a good pace and have changed their style of play. It is our duty to impose our game and demonstrate who we are with a brave performance."