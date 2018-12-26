×
Gattuso grumbles over Milan's first-half at Frosinone

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    26 Dec 2018, 20:36 IST
GennaroGattuso - cropped
AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso

AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso accused his side of surrendering the initiative in the 0-0 draw at struggling Frosinone with a poor first-half display,

Frosinone have only won once in Serie A all season but might have doubled that tally after Camillo Ciano had a goal chalked off through a VAR review and Gianluigi Donnarumma ended the match as Milan's stand-out performer.

Gattuso's position is under increasing scrutiny and the Rossoneri last scored in the league on December 2.

Samu Castillejo hit the post before half-time but his boss was far from satisfied with what he saw overall.

"You cannot face an important match like this as we have faced it in the first half," Gattuso told DAZN. 

"We gave 45 minutes to the opponent and do not have to give these gifts.

"We are in a not brilliant moment. The results do not arrive and for this I do not accept a performance like that of the first half."

Arsene Wenger has been linked to Gattuso's post and a win over SPAL at the weekend feels like a necessity for the latter to continue in his position.

The 40-year-old accepts Milan's poor form is likely to fuel such speculation.

"My concern is the team, I do not think of my situation. I'm being judged for results and results right now do not come," he added.

"I put my face on it. I am the captain of the ship and it is right for me to take responsibility. 

"Players playing below their means, I have to work on this. Then anything can happen. I will accept every decision." 

Omnisport
NEWS
