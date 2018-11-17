Germany relegated from Nations League top tier to cap miserable 2018

Joachim Low during Germany's defeat to France in the Nations League

Germany have been relegated from League A of the inaugural Nations League, as a dreadful 2018 for Joachim Low's side got even worse.

Netherlands' impressive 2-0 home victory over world champions France in Rotterdam on Friday ensured Germany will finish bottom of Group 1 in League A, which is the UEFA competition's top tier.

Georginio Wijnaldum's strike just before half-time and a stoppage-time penalty from Memphis Depay sealed the 2014 World Cup winners' fate.

Germany's relegation comes with a game to spare – they still have to host Netherlands on Monday having only picked up one point from their three Nations League games to date.

They join Iceland and Poland in being relegated from the top tier. Croatia or England will join that trio in League B next season.

Ukraine, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Denmark are among the teams who will replace Germany in League A, with Russia or Sweden to fill the final spot and play at a higher level than Germany in the 2020-21 competition.

When you score against the world champions!



Wijnaldum #NationsLeague

Germany's Nations League relegation comes after a humiliating World Cup title defence saw them crash out of this year's showpiece in Russia at the first hurdle, failing to get out of the group stage.

They lost to Mexico and South Korea at the World Cup, going out in the first round for the first time since 1938.

In 12 matches this year, Germany have won only four.