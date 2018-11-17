×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Germany relegated from Nations League top tier to cap miserable 2018

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Nov 2018, 04:13 IST
Low - Cropped
Joachim Low during Germany's defeat to France in the Nations League

Germany have been relegated from League A of the inaugural Nations League, as a dreadful 2018 for Joachim Low's side got even worse.

Netherlands' impressive 2-0 home victory over world champions France in Rotterdam on Friday ensured Germany will finish bottom of Group 1 in League A, which is the UEFA competition's top tier.

Georginio Wijnaldum's strike just before half-time and a stoppage-time penalty from Memphis Depay sealed the 2014 World Cup winners' fate. 

Germany's relegation comes with a game to spare – they still have to host Netherlands on Monday having only picked up one point from their three Nations League games to date.

They join Iceland and Poland in being relegated from the top tier. Croatia or England will join that trio in League B next season.

Ukraine, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Denmark are among the teams who will replace Germany in League A, with Russia or Sweden to fill the final spot and play at a higher level than Germany in the 2020-21 competition.

Germany's Nations League relegation comes after a humiliating World Cup title defence saw them crash out of this year's showpiece in Russia at the first hurdle, failing to get out of the group stage. 

They lost to Mexico and South Korea at the World Cup, going out in the first round for the first time since 1938.

In 12 matches this year, Germany have won only four.

Omnisport
NEWS
Germany face relegation, final spots up for grabs -...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19: Everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: England, Spain or Croatia - Who...
RELATED STORY
Nations League piquing interest, reaches final qualifiers
RELATED STORY
Low targeting Euro 2020 as Germany face Nations League...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: France take on Germany on the...
RELATED STORY
Nations League standings: Promotion, relegation and race...
RELATED STORY
Nations League starts in drab style with Germany-France draw
RELATED STORY
Dutch humiliate Germany in Nations League, Gibraltar wins
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 5 games worth watching
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Today TUR SWE 10:30 PM Turkey vs Sweden
African Cup of Nations
16 Nov SOU BUR 06:30 PM South Sudan vs Burundi
Tomorrow MAD SUD 05:00 PM Madagascar vs Sudan
Tomorrow ETH GHA 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Ghana
Tomorrow KEN SIE 06:30 PM Kenya vs Sierra Leone
Tomorrow SWA NIG 07:00 PM Swaziland vs Niger
Tomorrow MOZ ZAM 07:00 PM Mozambique vs Zambia
Tomorrow RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
Tomorrow MAU BOT 10:30 PM Mauritania vs Botswana
International Friendlies 2018
Today JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us