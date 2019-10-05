Giggs calls for patience with Solskjaer at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ryan Giggs says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is "unfortunate" to be managing in the same era as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, but he wants Manchester United to give his former team-mate time to turn the club's fortunes around.

United will go in search of their first away win in eight Premier League matches when they travel to Newcastle United on Sunday, and Solskjaer is under pressure to deliver an improvement following a string of drab performances.

The game comes at the end of a week in which Solskjaer's side looked flat as they drew 1-1 at home with Arsenal and 0-0 away at AZ Alkmaar, failing to muster a shot on target in the second match.

Speaking at the Cardiff Breakfast Club, Giggs came out in support of the man with whom he shared 11 glorious years as a player at Old Trafford.

"It's a tough job at the moment," said Giggs.

"What Manchester United have had in the last four to five years is a mix of Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho players.

"Ole is trying to get back to what Manchester United used to be, picking young hungry players - like Dan James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire.

"But he's unfortunate in a way to be in the same era as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola."

Solskjaer's only previous stint in Premier League management came in 2014 when he lasted just nine months in charge of Cardiff City.

The former Norway striker was at the helm as the Bluebirds were relegated from the top flight and was dismissed following their poor start to the 2014-15 season in the Championship.

After 10 months as United boss, Solskjaer's managerial credentials remain the subject of heated discussion among the club's supporters, but Giggs feels it is too soon to judge the 46-year-old.

Giggs pointed to the patience shown with some of the Premier League's most successful managers in recent seasons, saying: "Klopp is in his fourth year at Liverpool. Pep established Man City during that time. Mauricio Pochettino has had six years with Spurs.

"Ole has to be given time, too. You need that time to mould your team into the way you want them to play, although whether managers always get that time in this day and age is another thing."