×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gnabry convinced Manchester City star Sane would be a big hit for Bayern

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    10 Jun 2019, 20:08 IST
Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane - cropped
Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane are close friends and Germany team-mates

Serge Gnabry would love to welcome Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich – with their special handshake.

Manchester City winger Sane has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga champions after seeing his regular starting spot come under pressure over the closing weeks of the season.

They appear the club most likely to prise Sane away from the Etihad Stadium should City decide the 23-year-old is an expendable talent, although president Uli Hoeness has cast doubt on the prospect of affording such a deal.

Bayern are parting company with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, with the departure of the veteran wingers leaving a gap in Niko Kovac's squad to be filled.

Gnabry has established himself as a threat from a wide role, and he would be thrilled to see Germany team-mate Sane also head to the Allianz Arena.

"I say hello to him with a special handshake," said Gnabry, when asked about Sane being linked to Bayern. "I've already asked him about this topic, but he is the only one who can tell us what will happen.

"I would love to have him in my team. We are getting along really well, also off the pitch."

Speaking at Germany's press conference on Monday, Gnabry added: "He would help any team and it's very fun for me to play with him.

Advertisement

"He would be a gain for Bayern Munich."

Gnabry is at the end of his first full season with Bayern's first team and admitted it has been a sapping campaign.

"I'm so ready to go on holidays," he said. "This season was quite tough, as we played a lot of games.

"I missed a couple of games towards the end, due to injuries.

"But overall, I am happy about meeting the expectations, which is most important to me.

"I was also happy about getting a lot of minutes and receiving that trust in my first year at Bayern. I just try to improve every day and to help the team."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Bundesliga 2018-19 Manchester City
Advertisement
Man City star Sane is a Bayern target – Hoeness
RELATED STORY
Sane would be Robben and Ribery's successor – Rummenigge talks up Bayern move
RELATED STORY
Sane signing unlikely due to 'insane' sums, says Bayern president Hoeness
RELATED STORY
Settled Sane will not force Bayern move, says Draxler
RELATED STORY
Sane will join Bayern from Man City – Matthaus
RELATED STORY
Low welcomes Sane to Bayern rumours
RELATED STORY
Gundogan confident Man City will keep Sane despite Bayern links
RELATED STORY
Sane deal financially 'very difficult', accepts Bayern president
RELATED STORY
3 winger partnerships Bayern Munich should try to establish as a replacement for the outgoing Robben-Ribery duo
RELATED STORY
Sane must make mind up before Bayern bid - Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us