Godfrey signs new four-year deal with Norwich City

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    27 Jun 2019, 00:34 IST
Ben Godfrey - cropped
Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey

Ben Godfrey has signed a four-year deal with Premier League new boys Norwich City to put an end to the speculation over his future.

The 21-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, appeared 31 times for Norwich in last season's successful promotion-winning campaign and has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham in recent weeks.

But York City academy product Godfrey has now committed his long-term future to the Canaries by putting pen to paper on a contract that will run until 2023, with the option of a further year available to Daniel Farke's men. 

"I’m delighted to commit my future to such a great club with ambitions and goals similar to mine in terms of staying at the highest level and I’m looking forward to next season," he told his club's official website.

Norwich's return to the Premier League begins with a trip to last season's runners-up Liverpool on the opening day of the 2019-2020 campaign.

"I think we can all look forward to it," Godfrey said. "It will be a great atmosphere at Anfield and it’s a team that I dreamt of playing against as a young boy. 

"We’re all looking forward to it and we’ll give it 110 per cent and hopefully come away with some points."

Godfrey has made a total of 42 senior appearances for Norwich since joining from York in January 2016.

Premier League 2019-20
