Godfrey signs new four-year deal with Norwich City

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 27 Jun 2019, 00:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey

Ben Godfrey has signed a four-year deal with Premier League new boys Norwich City to put an end to the speculation over his future.

The 21-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, appeared 31 times for Norwich in last season's successful promotion-winning campaign and has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham in recent weeks.

But York City academy product Godfrey has now committed his long-term future to the Canaries by putting pen to paper on a contract that will run until 2023, with the option of a further year available to Daniel Farke's men.

"I’m delighted to commit my future to such a great club with ambitions and goals similar to mine in terms of staying at the highest level and I’m looking forward to next season," he told his club's official website.

.@BenG0dfrey signs with the Club until 2023! #ncfc



Read more — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) June 26, 2019

Norwich's return to the Premier League begins with a trip to last season's runners-up Liverpool on the opening day of the 2019-2020 campaign.

"I think we can all look forward to it," Godfrey said. "It will be a great atmosphere at Anfield and it’s a team that I dreamt of playing against as a young boy.

"We’re all looking forward to it and we’ll give it 110 per cent and hopefully come away with some points."

Godfrey has made a total of 42 senior appearances for Norwich since joining from York in January 2016.