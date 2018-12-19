×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Good luck with the Red Devils - Norway PM's message for Solskjaer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
145   //    19 Dec 2018, 04:55 IST
OleGunnarSolskjaer - cropped
Ex-Manchester United star Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Norway's Prime Minister appeared to wish Ole Gunnar Solskjaer good luck amid mounting speculation he will be appointed interim manager at Manchester United.

The 20-time English champions sacked Jose Mourinho on Tuesday, with their limp weekend loss at Liverpool a damaging blow too far in what has been a dispiriting season to date at Old Trafford.

United announced they would appoint a caretaker until the end of the 2018-19 campaign while an extensive recruitment process to identify Mourinho's long-term successor is carried out.

It increasingly looks like former United and Norway striker and current Molde boss Solskjaer has got the nod.

Late on Tuesday, a now deleted video page on the club's official website, showing Solskjaer's winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final, appeared with the caption: "Solskjaer becomes our interim manager, 20 seasons after clinching the Treble with THAT goal at Camp Nou..."

And Norwegian premier Erna Solberg did not want to miss the opportunity to mark a momentous moment for football in her country.

"Great day for Norwegian football. Good luck keeping control of the Red Devils," read a tweet from Solberg's verified account. Like the United video, that has now also been taken down.

Alongside his defining moment in an unforgettable European final, Solskjaer scored 91 Premier League goals for United and supplied 37 assists – regularly starring in game-changing cameos from the bench.

Advertisement

He began his coaching career with a three-year stint in charge of United's reserve team before winning twice winning the Eliteserien with Molde in his homeland, along with Norway's domestic cup competition.

Those exploits granted him a route into the Premier League but Solskjaer was unable to perform a salvage job at Cardiff City, winning five of 25 games at the helm as the club were relegated in 2013-14.

In a delightful quirk of fate, presuming United persuade Solskjaer to leave Molde for a third time after they signed him from the club in 1996, his first game in charge will be away at Cardiff on Saturday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
RELATED STORY
5 times Manchester United pulled off a miraculous comeback
RELATED STORY
Gary Neville is right; Mauricio Pochettino is the right...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho wants Lyon midfielder, Red Devils eyeing move...
RELATED STORY
3 frontrunners to become Manchester United's caretaker...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Dutchmen to ever play in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Juventus want €80m...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United legend thinks Mourinho is not the...
RELATED STORY
Man Utd draw 2-2 against the Gunners: Red Devils better...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Neymar desperately...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us