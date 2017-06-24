Goretzka 'carefully planning' next move amid Arsenal links

Schalke's reported Arsenal and Bayern Munich target Leon Goretzka has spoken with Germany boss Joachim Low over his club future.

24 Jun 2017

Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka passed up the opportunity to commit himself to Schalke and has sought the advice of national team boss Joachim Low over his next move.

Goretzka is one of a number of fringe young players participating in Germany's Confederations Cup campaign and he opened the tournament in Russia with his side's final goal in a 3-2 win over Australia.

The 22-year-old also completed 90 minutes in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Chile and his performances are likely to further fuel speculation that the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich are admirers.

Ahead of Germany's final Group B assignment against Cameroon in Sochi, Goretzka was asked whether his prospects of sealing a place in Germany's 2018 World Cup squad would be best served by remaining in Gelsenkirchen and insisted now was not the time to discuss "negotiations".

"I've always said that I wouldn't comment on possible switches to a different club," he said. "I am really focusing on the Confederations Cup, trying to perform at my best.

"As far as that is concerned I will not give any intermediate information as to negotiations and now they proceed.

"But as soon as the facts are there, I will be providing, then publicising what my decision is. But today there is no news to that effect."

Speaking after his player, Low confirmed Goretzka's next move had been on the agenda at a pre-tournament chat and he observed a player "carefully planning his next career steps".

"Between the matches against Denmark and San Marino we had a long conversation about different possible scenarios because I just wanted to know what he was thinking, what kind of opportunities he envisaged," Low said.

"I certainly spoke my mind, but please bear with me if I don't share any details. It was a personal conversation and he said he would not focus on his future, he would focus on the Confederations Cup.

"To date he has delivered. He played very well in both matches and, given his youth, he is already quite a personality in this team.

"It does seem to be clear that he is carefully planning his next career steps and therefore we are trying to ignore the whole issue surrounding his future club career. He is intelligent enough to come up with the right decision for his own career."