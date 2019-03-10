×
Grealish attack condemned by EFL

Omnisport
NEWS
News
69   //    10 Mar 2019, 19:32 IST
JackGrealishCropped
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish

The EFL has condemned the attack on Jack Grealish that marred the opening of the derby match between Birmingham City and Aston Villa on Sunday.

A man ran onto the St Andrew's pitch and aimed a punch at the Villa midfielder, who was facing the opposite direction and appeared to be caught on the neck and jaw. 

Play was stopped while stewards restrained the man, who has since been arrested, before Grealish – who later scored the winner – was helped to his feet.

The EFL released a statement when the game was still in progress, with the governing body denouncing the "mindless actions" of Grealish's assailant. 

It read: "The EFL condemns the mindless actions of the individual who encroached on to the pitch at St Andrew's on Sunday afternoon. 

"It's a situation no player should ever be faced with.

"In all circumstances the playing surface is for players, not supporters and those playing in the game must be able to do so safe in the knowledge they will not be subjected to this type of behaviour. 

"While this incident falls within the remit of the Football Association, we will work with all the relevant parties to address the issue of player and match officials' safety on the pitch and ensure the appropriate action is taken."

Omnisport
NEWS
