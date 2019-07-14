×
Griezmann 'very disappointed' by Atletico attitude following Barcelona move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
247   //    14 Jul 2019, 00:32 IST
griezmann-cropped
Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann has been left "disappointed" by Atletico Madrid's attitude following his €120million transfer to Barcelona, according to the player's lawyer, Sevan Karian.

Atletico believe the LaLiga champions should have paid €200m to meet the forward's release clause, insisting they are "owed an additional €80m to ratify the transfer" in a statement released on Friday.

The clause in the 28-year-old's contract dropped to €120m on July 1 but Atletico claim Griezmann agreed terms before that date, with club president Enrique Cerezo saying he was unhappy with the manner of the France international's departure.

Cerezo told RAC1 he was disappointed with Griezmann's attitude, saying: "He wanted to leave, but he didn't tell us until the last minute."

Karian told L'Equipe that the feeling is mutual: "Antoine is very disappointed by the attitude of Atletico and its leaders, who acted with mind-blowing bad faith and communicated the opposite of what they told us in private.

"Let the leaders of Atletico do as they see fit. We will do the same.

"But for the moment, for him [Griezmann], what he wants is to spend this weekend discovering his new home."

Barcelona revealed on social media on Saturday that Griezmann had arrived in Barcelona ahead of his official presentation on Sunday.

Barcelona
