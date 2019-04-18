×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Guardiola laments 'cruel' Champions League exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
197   //    18 Apr 2019, 03:44 IST
PepGuardiola - Cropped
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola lamented Manchester City's "cruel" Champions League exit after an extraordinary loss to Tottenham on Wednesday.

City claimed a 4-3 win at home in the second leg, but bowed out on the away-goals rule after the quarter-final tie finished locked at 4-4.

Fernando Llorente's 73rd-minute goal proved decisive, the strike confirmed by the VAR despite the ball appearing to hit the forward's arm.

But there was another late twist, Raheem Sterling seemingly completing his hat-trick and sending City through in additional time, only for his effort to be ruled out by the VAR for offside.

Guardiola felt the way Sterling was denied was particularly painful to City, whose quadruple bid was ended.

"It was inches for the handball, that was inches," he told BT Sport.

"It's offside. It was cruel, in this moment when it's not a legal goal, okay.

"But when you celebrate for 30 seconds or a minute when there's only one or two minutes left and we are so close to getting through to the semi-finals and after we don't concede, it's cruel, but it what it is."

Tottenham will face Ajax in the semi-finals, while they meet City again in the Premier League on Saturday.

Tags:
Manchester City
Advertisement
Guardiola challenges Man City fans to embrace Champions League
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: Pep Guardiola brands Manchester City vs Tottenham a "final"
RELATED STORY
Champions League: How Mauricio Pochettino won the tactical battle against Pep Guardiola  
RELATED STORY
From Catalonia to the Champions League: Pochettino hails old rival Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 Players who could turn the tie for Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
RELATED STORY
City vs Tottenham Preview: Champions League Preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Guardiola rejects Champions League pressure talk
RELATED STORY
'In Barca I was a lucky guy': Guardiola talks winning Champions League with Messi, Iniesta 
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City - 5 factors which will influence the tie
RELATED STORY
How Pep Guardiola and Barcelona revolutionized football
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us