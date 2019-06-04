Guardiola won't leave Man City for Juventus – Thuram

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Former Juventus defender Lilian Thuram believes it is hard to see Pep Guardiola leaving Manchester City amid reports linking the manager to the Serie A champions.

Guardiola has been linked with a shock move to Turin after winning two Premier League titles in three seasons with City.

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri is also a reported target for Juve, who opted to sack Massimiliano Allegri last month.

Thuram, who won two Serie A titles in five seasons at Juve, feels it is unlikely Guardiola would leave City.

"Guardiola is a great manager, but I think he's not going to leave Manchester City honestly," he said on Monday.

"Juventus always had great managers and I think football is wonderful because you can play it in a lot of ways.

"You can win playing with the style of Guardiola or with the style of [Liverpool manager Jurgen] Klopp. They have different styles.

"Juve won a lot of titles in Serie A in a row thanks to a really good manager. And I'm sure the next manager of Juventus will be another great one. The club know what to do as always."

Juve have won eight consecutive Serie A titles, but have continued to fall short in their bid for a first Champions League crown since 1996.

Former Napoli boss Sarri is also linked with the vacant post and Thuram praised the 60-year-old Italian.

"I don't know Sarri as manager really well, but I know that his teams play great football," he said.

"His Napoli played really well and he won with Chelsea, but I read somewhere that he doesn't want to leave Chelsea."