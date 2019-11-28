Haaland joins illustrious Champions League group after goal against Genk

Salzburg striker Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland became just the third player to score in his first five Champions League appearances with his goal in Salzburg's rout of Genk on Wednesday.

Haaland has taken the Champions League by storm this season, with the 19-year-old Norwegian's 87th-minute strike in the 4-1 victory over Genk taking his tally to eight goals in just five games.

The in-demand Salzburg star joins former Juventus attacker Alessandro Del Piero and Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa as the only players to score in their first five matches in Europe's premier club competition.

Haaland – who has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United – earlier had a goal ruled out for a perceived foul on a defender, although the judgement looked harsh.

Salzburg's Group E win in Belgium means the Austrian club face Champions League holders Liverpool on December 10 knowing three points will give them a chance of reaching the last 16.

5 - Red Bull Salzburg’s Erling Haaland has become the first teenager in the history of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League to score in five consecutive appearances in the competition. Famous. #UCL pic.twitter.com/6YYNOVXFgb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 27, 2019