Hat-trick hero Pulisic 'enjoying every moment' at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic is loving life at Chelsea after repaying Frank Lampard's faith in him with a hat-trick in the Blues' 4-2 win at Burnley.

After being left out of Chelsea's Premier League starting line-ups since August, Pulisic was drafted in for Callum Hudson-Odoi at Turf Moor and scored the opening goal of the game after 21 minutes.

The 21-year-old, who provided an assist for fellow substitute Michy Batshuayi's goal in a 1-0 Champions League win over Ajax in midweek, doubled Chelsea's lead on the cusp of half-time and scored again after 56 minutes to become the club's youngest hat-trick scorer the Premier League era.

Pulisic picked out his first goal - a low, angled drive from 12 yards after a neat piece of skill inside the box - as his favourite of the three but was quick to credit his team-mates for the victory.

"The goals were amazing today," said Pulisic. "It was a really good team performance.

"I just wish in the end we could have got the clean sheet. I lost the ball [for Burnley's first goal], which I'm not happy with, so I can still improve.

"It’s incredible, these guys are so much fun to play with, they bring so much energy. I'm enjoying every moment of it."

Chelsea paid Borussia Dortmund £58million (€64m) for Pulisic in January before loaning him back to the Bundesliga side until the end of 2018-19.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge he has made seven league appearances, including four starts, and the USA international said the stop-start nature of his first season at the club has not dulled his enthusiasm.

"I came to the team and wanted to make an impact," said Pulisic.

"It didn't happen right away but I want to work.

"We're on a roll, we're taking it game by game. The next focus is midweek [Chelsea face Manchester United in the League Cup on Wednesday] and we'll go from there."