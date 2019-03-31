×
Hazard, Hudson-Odoi and Kante on the bench for Chelsea

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31 Mar 2019, 18:12 IST
Hazard_cropped
Eden Hazard, who was left out of Chelsea's XI to face Cardiff City.

Maurizio Sarri has named Eden Hazard and Callum Hudson-Odoi on the bench for Chelsea's clash with Cardiff City on Sunday.

N'Golo Kante is also a substitute for the Premier League fixture at Cardiff City Stadium, as Chelsea return to domestic action following the international break.

Hudson-Odoi played twice while away on duty with England, including starting the 5-0 win against Montenegro in Podgorica.

However, the teenager - heavily linked with Bayern Munich in the previous transfer window - is still yet to start in the league for his club, with his six appearances this season in the competition all coming as a substitute.

With both Hazard and Hudson-Odoi left out of the XI, Sarri has selected Willian and Pedro to play alongside Gonzalo Higuain in the front three.

"At the moment, Kante has played 50 matches this season and Hazard 47," Sarri said to Sky Sports.

"They played with their national teams, Hazard for 187 mins and Kante for 175 mins, so I think it's time to rest."

On Hudson-Odoi, he added: "Callum is always in my mind when I have to decide the starting 11, but today I wanted to put him in the condition to change the starting XI in the next match on Wednesday.

"I had for all the international break in training Pedro and Willian and I thought it was right to start with them."

Mateo Kovacic returns as Kante makes way, the Croatian starting with Jorginho and Ross Barkley in midfield.

Cardiff, meanwhile, are unchanged from the team that won 2-0 at West Ham United.

