Hazard, Jovic and Giroud in running for Europa League award

Eden Hazard & Olivier Giroud celebrate Europa League success

New Real Madrid signings Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic are in the running to be crowned 2018-19 Europa League Player of the Season.

Hazard and Jovic were named on the final three-man shortlist for the annual award alongside Chelsea's Olivier Giroud.

The Belgium international scored twice on his farewell appearance for Chelsea in May's 4-1 final win over Arsenal in Baku before completing a reported €100million (£88m) switch to Madrid.

His new team-mate Jovic starred for Eintracht Frankfurt during their run to the semi-finals, notching 10 goals in 14 appearances.

But neither player could match Giroud for goals as the Frenchman topped the Europa League scoring charts with 11, including the opener against former club Arsenal, while also registering five assists.

The final three were selected by coaches of the 48 clubs that competed in last season's group stage, alongside a journalist from all 55 UEFA nations.

The winner will be announced on August 30 ahead of the 2019-20 group stage draw.