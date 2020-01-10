×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

'He'd be a great signing for Barcelona' - Iniesta says PSG's Neymar would be a Camp Nou hit again

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Jan 10, 2020
Jan 10, 2020 IST
Neymar and Andres Iniesta - cropped
Neymar and Andres Iniesta in their days at Barcelona

Andres Iniesta believes Barcelona would not regret bringing Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazil star Neymar has been repeatedly linked with a Camp Nou return over the past six months, with PSG digging in during the Ligue 1 close season to ensure he stayed in Paris.

An astonishing move to the French giants in August 2017 saw Neymar bought out of his Barcelona contract for a world-record €222million, and PSG hoped he would lead them to Champions League glory.

Only this week, Neymar said he felt the longed-for European glory remained a possibility this season, and he has seen off much of the hostility from Parisian supporters that followed several months of appearing to agitate for a return to Barca.

Yet as PSG bid to scoop a third successive Ligue 1 title and brace for a Champions League last-16 clash with Borussia Dortmund, rumours linking Neymar to the Blaugrana continue to linger.

Iniesta was a team-mate of Neymar's at Barcelona. Now a Vissel Kobe player, the Spain great has no doubt Neymar would slot back in and make a big contribution if a return could be negotiated.

"He's one of the best forwards out there, not just now," Iniesta said, quoted in Marca.

"He'd be a great signing for Barcelona. Another thing is whether it's necessary or not. For me, he's one of the best and he'd be a great signing."

Advertisement

Barcelona have a strong array of attacking talent, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann leading the line in Thursday's Supercopa clash against Atletico Madrid.

Messi and Suarez are both 32, however, and eventually Barcelona will need a succession plan when it comes to their vaunted attack. Neymar does not turn 28 until next month.

Iniesta remains in awe of Messi's achievements, though, saying of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner: "He keeps outdoing himself, beating records; he's more important than ever.

"It's the best news for Barcelona that he's like this. I hope that he can achieve the objectives that he has this season."

Barcelona
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
ISL 2019-20
FT BEN JAM
2 - 0
 Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur
Today HYD CHE 07:30 PM Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
Tomorrow ODI MUM 07:30 PM Odisha vs Mumbai City
12 Jan ATK KER 07:30 PM ATK vs Kerala Blasters
Premier League 2019-20
Tomorrow CRY ARS 06:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Tomorrow CHE BUR 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Burnley
Tomorrow MAN NOR 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Norwich
Tomorrow TOT LIV 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
12 Jan AST MAN 10:00 PM Aston Villa vs Manchester City
I-League 2019-20
FT MOH IND
1 - 0
 Mohun Bagan vs Indian Arrows
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us