×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

He jumped like Jordan – Klopp hails Mane

Omnisport
NEWS
News
92   //    27 Apr 2019, 08:48 IST
SadioMane - Cropped
Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp compared Sadio Mane's leap to Michael Jordan's and said the attacker always had the goalscoring ability he has shown this season.

Mane scored two headers and hit the post with a third in a 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Friday.

The Senegal international is up to 20 league goals this season – the most he has scored in his career – and behind only team-mate Mohamed Salah (21) for most in the Premier League this campaign.

Klopp lauded Mane's aerial ability – comparing his leap to NBA great Jordan – and said a change in mindset had helped the 27-year-old become a prolific goalscorer.

"He always had the ability to do that but it looked like his mindset was more a creator, more a door-opener than somebody who runs through the door as well, but of course he has it all in himself," he told a news conference.

"We saw this year he can play easily as a number nine as well. You see how he is in the air. I'm not sure somebody has jumped that high since Air Jordan.

"The third one, it looks like he stands in the air really and then hit the post. It's cool. We are where we are because the boys are as good as they are. That's really cool.

"But they couldn't score if the boys from the wings didn't pass all these balls, or [Jordan Henderson] again from the half-space with a brilliant ball, really from the training ground.

Advertisement

"It's nice to see all these things, it's cool, nothing bad to say about it."

Liverpool returned to the top of the table, but Manchester City can jump above them again if they beat Burnley on Sunday.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Klopp hails 'on fire' Liverpool captain Henderson
RELATED STORY
Mane, Klopp seal Liverpool awards double
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Gerrard slip 'not a Liverpool thing' anymore
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp: The Messiah of Merseyside
RELATED STORY
Klopp hails 'special night' for three-assist Alexander-Arnold
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea: 5 tactics from Jurgen Klopp that won Liverpool the game
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp names three players who should've been in the PFA Team of the Year
RELATED STORY
The Liverpool reject who could help Klopp next season
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Klopp hails versatile midfielder before Merseyside derby
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Jurgen Klopp needs to be braver
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 36
FT LIV HUD
5 - 0
 Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town
Today TOT WES 05:00 PM Tottenham vs West Ham
Today CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
Today FUL CAR 07:30 PM Fulham vs Cardiff City
Today SOU AFC 07:30 PM Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth
Today WAT WOL 07:30 PM Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today BRI NEW 10:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle
Tomorrow LEI ARS 04:30 PM Leicester City vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR MAN 06:35 PM Burnley vs Manchester City
Tomorrow MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us