Henderson: We gave it our all but Man City were better

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    13 May 2019, 15:58 IST
Jordan Henderson - cropped
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes his side can hold their heads high despite missing out on the Premier League title by a solitary point.

Manchester City put together a run of 14 straight wins to end the season and retain their crown, culminating in a 4-1 victory at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Henderson was disappointed to have to come so close to ending the Reds' 29-year wait to be crowned champions but believes Pep Guardiola's men narrowly deserved it.

"We always believed that, until the last day, if we kept doing what we were doing then we'd maybe [win it] so it's disappointing, obviously," he told Liverpool's official website.

"But I think after a few days, when we've got time to reflect, I think we'll be proud of how we've performed this season and how we've pushed City right until the very end.

"They're an amazing team so they deserve it, congratulations to them. We've pushed them all the way and hopefully next year we'll come back even stronger.

"It's been a great battle right until the end. Unfortunately it's difficult walking around, saying thank you to the fans and we've got nothing to give back to them because they've been outstanding all season.

"It's hard and they've been amazing, but hopefully we can give them something in the Champions League final [against Tottenham] in a few weeks.

"Our focus needs to change to that quickly. The next few days will be tough when we've got time to reflect, but football moves quickly and you've got to re-focus and think about the future.

"I've got to say the lads have given everything. We can have no regrets, we've given everything for every game this season but unfortunately City were better."

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
