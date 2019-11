Hoeness: Certain Bayern Munich players 'wanted Kovac gone'

Bayern Munich coach Nico Kovac

Bayern Munich parted company with Niko Kovac after members of the squad turned against him, club president Uli Hoeness has revealed.

The Bundesliga champions reached a seemingly amicable split with head coach Kovac last weekend following an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Captain Manuel Neuer claimed each first-team player could comfortably sit down with the former Croatia boss and his brother Robert, who served as an assistant coach, and "look them in the eyes".

Yet it appears some unnamed individuals had grown tired of the regime.

"There have certainly been currents within the team that wanted Kovac gone," Hoeness told ZDF Sport Studio.

"That's why the leadership reacted accordingly."

Hoeness would not be drawn on whether Bayern players are afforded too much power as he shifted the focus to Saturday's impressive 4-0 win over Klassiker rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Hansi #Flick "We did what we set out to do. We played the sort of football our fans are used to seeing, and want to see from us."#FCBBVB #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/uwlrJangca — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 9, 2019

That result followed a 2-0 Champions League victory over Olympiacos and could safeguard interim coach Hansi Flick's position.

Bayern are reportedly willing to delay their decision on a full-time appointment until the end of the season, when it will likely become easier to lure either Thomas Tuchel or Erik ten Hag to Allianz Arena.

"During the talks, which are due in the next few weeks, we will certainly talk first about Hansi Flick," Hoeness said.

"One thing is clear: after such an outstanding week, with two convincing wins, you cannot say that we're going to send Hansi Flick away and get someone who might only be able to work for a few months."