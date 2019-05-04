How Sheffield United boss Wilder ditched sausage sandwich diet for long slog to glory

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder quit a job in the construction industry to lay the foundations for a successful career in management with concerns over what daily sausage sandwiches would do to his waistline.

Eighteen years later he has built something special at Sheffield United, cementing his status as a Blades legend by guiding his boyhood club into the Premier League.

Wilder has masterminded two promotions in three years since taking charge at Bramall Lane, on the back of winning the League Two title with Northampton Town.

The wily Sheffield native took a path less trodden to earn his place among the elite.

He was appointed by Alfreton Town in the Northern Counties East Premier Division at the age of 34, after getting a taste for management at Sunday League side Bradway in the twilight of his playing days

Wilder won a quadruple in his first season at the helm and was installed as Halifax Town boss after only 27 weeks at the Derbyshire club.

After learning his trade in non-league football, the 51-year-old worked his way up with Oxford United and Northampton before being charged with the task of getting the Blades out of League One.

Wilder may not have been enjoying the fruits of his labour had Alfreton chairman Wayne Bradley not taken a chance on the full-back in 2001.

"This [Alfreton] was a part-time outfit in every sense of the word and he made himself full-time," Bradley told Omnisport.

"Chris was in the transition at the end of a playing career to what happens next and he got himself a job in a building firm.

"I remember him turning to me and saying, 'Nothing against anyone that I work with, nothing against anyone who does this, but I can't have a sausage cob break every morning - my waistline won't cope with it and I just can't get my head around the fact this is the way of life I'm going to go on to have.

"'Weekdays I'm going to throw myself into this role, at no extra cost to you, and I'll get involved in anything and everything you'll let me do, beyond simply shaping a team'.

"There were other roles given to Chris, one being going along to the kit manufacturer and talking to them about what he wanted."

Having downed tools in his previous industry, Wilder was still prepared to get his hands dirty at Alfreton.

Bradley added: "I remember we had a manager's office, come store room, come whatever else you can fit in it. On one particular day he came armed with brush, shovel and the rest of it and cleaned that office out.

"Within a few days he had shaped that into a professional environment where he could invite prospective players. Chris did that all by himself and started to invite people to have a coffee with him at the end of the day. Not just potential new players, he would invite anybody and everybody - be it somebody operating the turnstiles or whoever.

"He made himself very popular very quickly. Professionalism may be daunting for some, but the manner of his professionalism and making himself available to anyone... quite frankly, he would probably have been voted in as chairman if there was a public vote!

"He also helped the groundsman, because he wanted a better playing surface. While he had no qualifications to make grass grow better than the next guy, he wanted to learn how that happened. He wanted to work with the volunteers who would have made sure the changing rooms were painted and in tip-top condition.

"He got involved in anything and everything that he felt could influence success and I believe he's still doing that."

Wilder may no longer be partaking in sausage cobs, but he has certainly brought home the bacon with a huge appetite for success.