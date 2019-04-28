×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hughton: Brighton are not safe yet

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    28 Apr 2019, 02:58 IST
chrishughton - cropped
Brighton boss Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton remains cautious about Brighton and Hove Albion's Premier League survival chances despite opening up a four-point lead over Cardiff City on Saturday.

Cardiff's damaging defeat to Fulham earlier in the day gave the Seagulls the chance to all but secure survival with a win against Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Rafael Benitez's side, though, to ensure the Bluebirds still have an unlikely chance of clawing their way to safety in the final two games of the season.

Brighton face testing games against Arsenal and title-chasing Manchester City, while Cardiff host Crystal Palace next weekend and then travel to Manchester United on the final day of the season.

The Seagulls remain firm favourites to preserve their top-flight status, but Hughton is refusing to get carried away.

"My responsibility is really not to feel too much until we know that, mathematically, we are safe," he told a media conference.

"We have two games left. The cautious part of me has to think that anything can happen.

"Cardiff are home to Palace in their next game and, if they win that one, there's momentum going into their last game at United. So, we have to prepare for a tough game at Arsenal, but the feeling is better at this moment than it was at half-time."

Advertisement

Brighton failed to register an attempt on goal during an insipid first-half display but a much-improved showing in the second period resulted in Pascal Gross cancelling out Ayoze Perez's opener 15 minutes from time.

Hughton was less than impressed with his side's first-half performance but admits he was buoyed by how they turned things around after the interval.

"We've found it difficult to score goals, so we played two up front but didn't work the system as well as I'd have liked, and we needed to show more," he explained.

"Those are the things we spoke about. A few harsh words which is normal, but credit to the players. Sometimes there can be a turn in the game. There was a period in the second half when momentum was with us, and that's a nice feeling."

Newcastle, meanwhile, missed out on the chance to make it three Premier League wins in a row.

The Magpies dominated the first half but only had Perez's goal to show for their efforts, and boss Rafael Benitez says his side have learned a valuable lesson.

"It's a pity for us after working so hard but it's a lesson and you must keep going in these games when the other team is playing for everything," he said.

Newcastle face title-chasing Liverpool next weekend and Benitez insists that he has no intention of doing the club he managed between 2004 and 2010 any favours.

"We will try to do our job as professionals but they are very, very strong," he added. "We are in front of our own fans and we have to try to give everything on the pitch."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
Advertisement
Character not enough - Brighton boss Hughton
RELATED STORY
Hughton confident over Brighton's survival chances
RELATED STORY
Hughton hails Brighton spirit as Knockaert strikes downs Palace
RELATED STORY
Dunk deserves England spot, says Hughton
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer's United turnaround no easy task, says Hughton
RELATED STORY
EPL relegation roulette: two slots filled, one slot pending
RELATED STORY
Hughton rues Knockaert red after rout
RELATED STORY
Dyche hails Heaton after heroics at Brighton
RELATED STORY
Hasenhuttl apologises to Hughton for handshake delay
RELATED STORY
Leicester City v Brighton: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Premier League 2018-19 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us