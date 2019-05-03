×
I believe my future is here - Skriniar close to agreeing new Inter deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    03 May 2019, 22:14 IST
Skriniar - cropped
Milan Skriniar is close to agreeing a new deal with Inter

Milan Skriniar has revealed he is close to signing a new contract with Inter.

Defender Skriniar has been a standout performer for Luciano Spalletti's side since joining Inter from Sampdoria prior to the 2017-18 season.

The 24-year-old's performances have seen him linked with a move to a host of major clubs across Europe, but Skriniar has now confirmed that talks to remain at Inter are nearing a positive conclusion, insisting he is unaware of how the transfer rumours came about.

While reportedly a target for Barcelona and Real Madrid, the centre-back is only interested in helping his current team qualify for next season's Champions League, starting with a win over Udinese on Saturday.

"Very little," Skriniar told DAZN when asked what stood in the way of him agreeing a new deal.

"I believe my future is here. I don't know where this thing about Real Madrid came from.

"If we win three games we're there [in the Champions League]. We must win in Udinese. It's a difficult match because they have something important to play for, but it also is for us. We must win there."

Reports have surfaced in Italy that Skriniar could be named Inter captain for next season, taking over from current incumbent Samir Handanovic.

Skriniar, however, says getting the armband would not change his approach.

"I don't think about the captain's armband. I just think about playing. Nothing necessarily changes with it," Skriniar added.

"You gain extra responsibility, but even if you don't have it you always have to give everything on the field and fight."

