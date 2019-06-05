×
I can win trophies for Man Utd - Argentina great Maradona fancies Red Devils challenge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
288   //    05 Jun 2019, 02:20 IST
diegomaradona - Cropped
Argentina legend Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona has boldly claimed he can be the man to deliver success to Manchester United and restore the club to its former prestige.

United have struggled to match the heady days of the Alex Ferguson era since his retirement in 2013.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed a prolonged honeymoon period after initially stepping in as caretaker boss following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December.

However, after overseeing just two wins in the final 12 matches of the 2018-19 campaign, questions were raised as to whether United were premature in appointing Solskjaer on a full-time basis.

Argentina legend Maradona has hardly been a huge success as a coach and is currently working in Mexican football with Dorados, but the 58-year-old believes he can make United a major force once more.

"If Manchester [United] need a coach, I'm the man to do it," he told FourFourTwo.

"I know they sell lots of shirts around the world, but they need to win trophies, too. I can do that for them.

"Manchester United used to be my favourite English team for so long. So many great players and a great team under Alex Ferguson. 

"But now I have to say Man City [are my favourite English team]. I know you shouldn't change like that but it's because of Kun [Sergio Aguero]. We speak a lot and he plays in a very good team."

Maradona also gave his opinion on Paul Pogba, whose future at Old Trafford remains the subject of doubt amid rumours Real Madrid and his former club Juventus are interested in his signature.

He added: "With United I liked Ander Herrera. Paul Pogba? Doesn't work hard enough."

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Contact Us