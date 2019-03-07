×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I hope it was the right decision – Solskjaer on controversial penalty

Omnisport
NEWS
News
800   //    07 Mar 2019, 09:50 IST
VAR-cropped
The referee reviews a handball between PSG and Manchester United in the Champions League

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes the club's controversial stoppage-time penalty against Paris Saint-Germain was the "right decision".

United benefited from a VAR decision after Marcus Rashford converted a 94th-minute spot-kick to give the Red Devils a stunning 3-1 victory in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe was contentiously penalised for handball after a VAR review as United prevailed on away goals following a 3-3 aggregate stalemate.

Solskjaer gave his verdict on the incident, telling reporters: "I didn't see it, I've not seen the video. I hope it's the right decision.

"I had tried to help the referee as well to calm my staff down, just sit down because there is nothing we can do about it anyway.

"I hope it's the right decision and they say that so it probably was."

It was an incredible night for United in Paris, where the Premier League giants overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

Romelu Lukaku's brace in the opening half and Rashford's penalty saw United become the first Champions League team to progress having lost by two or more goals at home in the first leg of a knockout tie.

Advertisement

It sparked wild scenes post-match and United full-back Ashley Young revelled in the result, which sent the team back into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2013-14.

"It's up there with the best [experience], because of the way we were written off after the first leg," Young told MUTV. "It was all about PSG and we had no chance to win the tie, but us in that dressing room, the players and the staff had the belief that we would go out there and not just win the game, but score goals. We knew there would be chances in the game.

"We came in at half-time and we said that there were more chances to win, but we don't have to try and get it straight away, there's 45 minutes to get that winner. We had to play until the last kick of the game."

Young, whose team were missing the likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez, added: "The celebrations show everything. It meant so much to everyone in the squad, every member of staff there.

"Look where we've come from, with 10 injured first-team players as well. It's an incredible achievement and we're all delighted."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
United can go all the way in Europe, says Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
A look back on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time as Interim Manager, and what's in store for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Twitter wishes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a very happy 46th birthday
RELATED STORY
I hope he can continue - Martial backs Solskjaer for United job
RELATED STORY
'I think it's been decided' – Lukaku backs Solskjaer for United job after PSG miracle
RELATED STORY
Lukaku: I wanted Pogba to score the penalty
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer giving Manchester United an easy decision, says McClaren
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the return of hope at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 3-2 Southampton: 5 ways how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer masterminded the comeback win
RELATED STORY
Ole on the Wheel: Solskjaer winning Manager of the Month.
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us