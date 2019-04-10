×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'I'm just happy for him' – Van Dijk applauds improving Keita

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10 Apr 2019, 06:40 IST
keita-cropped
Liverpool stars Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk applauded "fantastic" Naby Keita as he continued his recent improvement with another goal in Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Porto.

Guinea international Keita joined Liverpool to much fanfare at the start of the season in a transfer that had been arranged several months earlier, reportedly costing the Reds an initial £48million.

Technically gifted and forward-thinking, expectations were significant after a brilliant spell at RB Leipzig, but he has struggled to hold down a regular place in Jurgen Klopp's team.

Of his 22 Premier League appearances, only 13 have been from the start, though in recent weeks there have been suggestions he is finally settling into the side.

He scored his first top-flight goal against Southampton on Friday and he added to that with a deflected effort to open the scoring in a positive performance against Porto, and Van Dijk was thrilled for his team-mate.

"He's a fantastic player, we see obviously him day in, day out," the Dutchman told reporters at Anfield.

"I'm just happy for him. He's starting, but to score two goals in two games is very pleasing for him and very important for all of us."

Liverpool's performance at Anfield on Tuesday left plenty to be desired, as they wasted some presentable chances and allowed Porto opportunities that a better team may have capitalised on.

Advertisement

Van Dijk is adamant the tie is not over, highlighting the role that Porto's fans will be hoping to play in the return leg next Wednesday.

When asked if Liverpool are almost assured of progression, Van Dijk said: "Not at all, but it’s a good result and if we score one it's even more difficult for them to go through.

"We'll go there to play our game, hopefully we'll create chances and finish them off. It'll be tough because their fans are pretty extreme, like here, and I'm definitely going to enjoy that.

"Obviously, we go there looking to hopefully finish the job. We go to play our game, we don't go to defend, we go to attack because that's the way we've played all season."

Liverpool also played Porto in the Champions League round-of-16 last term, running out 5-0 winners after scoring all of their goals in the away first leg.

Van Dijk recognises Porto have come a long way since then, though.

"I definitely think so, especially better than last year away [in Porto]," he said. "I think they had a couple of injuries to big players and some changes, also we were clinical with our goals and maybe lucky, but they definitely improved and so have we.

"I think they [now] have experience, but also a lot of talent in the team, so they can be very dangerous on that front as well.

"Over there [in Porto for the second leg] they have big players back from suspension, we'll have one back. I'm looking forward to it."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Liverpool news: Van Dijk vows to keep going hard, Keita is enjoying his life at Liverpool and much more. 
RELATED STORY
3 players that can be Manchester United's Virgil van Dijk
RELATED STORY
How Virgil Van Dijk is Turning Liverpool into a Champion Team
RELATED STORY
Virgil Van Dijk: Liverpool's ladder to the Premier League title
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk gives Sterling his PFA Player of the Year vote
RELATED STORY
Klopp hopeful over Van Dijk ankle injury
RELATED STORY
He looks quite good – Klopp allays fears over Van Dijk injury
RELATED STORY
'Most defenders including Lovren and Matic lack the intelligence of Van Dijk', says Liverpool legend
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk revels in table-topping Liverpool's fortune
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Liverpool deserve to win trophies
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 34
13 Apr LEI NEW 12:30 AM Leicester City vs Newcastle
13 Apr TOT HUD 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Huddersfield Town
13 Apr BRI AFC 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Apr BUR CAR 07:30 PM Burnley vs Cardiff City
13 Apr FUL EVE 07:30 PM Fulham vs Everton
13 Apr SOU WOL 07:30 PM Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
13 Apr MAN WES 10:00 PM Manchester United vs West Ham
14 Apr CRY MAN 06:35 PM Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
14 Apr LIV CHE 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Chelsea
16 Apr WAT ARS 12:30 AM Watford vs Arsenal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us