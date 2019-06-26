×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'I'm not going to the f****** White House' – Megan Rapinoe

Omnisport
NEWS
News
57   //    26 Jun 2019, 07:04 IST
rapinoe-megan-06252019-getty-ftr.jpg
Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe said "I'm not going to the f****** White House" if the United States win the Women's World Cup.

Defending champions USA face hosts France in the World Cup quarter-finals in Paris on Friday.

Asked if a visit to the White House would be on the cards should USA retain their title, star Rapinoe told Eight by Eight: "I'm not going to the f—ing White House.

"No. I'm not going to the White House. We're not going to be invited."

Rapinoe was inspired by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's protest bringing attention to police brutality and racial inequality.

And the 33-year-old became the first white athlete to kneel during the national anthem before a sporting event in 2016.

Rapinoe continues to protest the national anthem in her own way at the World Cup. She stands in silence while other members of the national team place their hands over their hearts and sing "The Star-Spangled Banner."

United States president Donald Trump responded to her actions on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"No. I don't think so," Trump told The Hill when asked if Rapinoe should protest during the national anthem.

Trump went on to say he loves watching women's soccer, adding: "They're really talented".

Rapinoe's Eight by Eight interview also touched on the expectations that drive the team to chase another world title.

USA had their toughest match of the World Cup on Monday when Spain scored the first goal of the tournament against the reigning champions.

Rapinoe scored USA's only goals in that match as the international powerhouse prevailed 2-1.

"We have a great burden of expectation, but I think that also brings out the best in you and we just except to win every single game," she said. "So if we're down two-nil with 10 minutes left, we expect to win that game. We've been in those situations before and it's just sort of ingrained in us."

Advertisement
Rapinoe sets up USA showdown with France, Sweden scrape through
RELATED STORY
USA agree to mediation in pay discrimination lawsuit
RELATED STORY
US president Trump criticises Rapinoe's anthem protest
RELATED STORY
USA include Krieger in World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
FIFA Women's World Cup: USA, Netherlands win to top groups; Cameroon qualify, but Chile endure heartbreaking exit
RELATED STORY
Maybe the US is as good as American players say
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: US Womens Soccer Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's $84m earnings used by the United Nations to highlight gender pay disparity
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup Review: Record-breaking USA run riot
RELATED STORY
Thirteen crazy stats from the United States' rout of Thailand
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT CAM GUI
2 - 0
 Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau
FT GHA BEN
2 - 2
 Ghana vs Benin
Today NIG GUI 08:00 PM Nigeria vs Guinea
Today UGA ZIM 10:30 PM Uganda vs Zimbabwe
Tomorrow EGY CON 01:30 AM Egypt vs Congo DR
Tomorrow MAD BUR 08:00 PM Madagascar vs Burundi
28 Jun KEN TAN 01:30 AM Kenya vs Tanzania
28 Jun TUN MAL 08:00 PM Tunisia vs Mali
28 Jun MOR COT 10:30 PM Morocco vs Côte d'Ivoire
Copa America 2019
28 Jun BRA PAR 06:00 AM Brazil vs Paraguay
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us