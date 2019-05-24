×
I want to stay at Juventus - Dybala disputes brother's claims

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    24 May 2019, 22:50 IST
PauloDybala - cropped
Juventus star Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala has disputed his brother's suggestion that he could be set to leave Juventus and insists he wants to stay at the Serie A champions.

The Argentina international appeared ready to depart Turin when his brother and agent Gustavo claimed there was a "good chance" of a move as the forward "needs a change".

But, despite making just 23 league starts in 2018-19 following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Juve, Dybala has dismissed his brother's comments, stating they do not reflect his feelings.

"[My brother] spoke for himself," Dybala told Sky Sport Italia.

"I talked to the club and sporting director Fabio Paratici and they know what I think. I want to stay at Juventus again next year, I want to continue playing here.

"It is obvious that Juventus must make their choices, make the team based around the coach that will arrive, but I want to stay here."

A potential switch to rivals Inter was put to Dybala but he would not comment on the speculation.

"I have a lot of respect for this shirt and for these fans," he said. "I won't talk about other teams because it would show a lack of respect."

Juve are yet to appoint a new head coach to replace Massimiliano Allegri, who will oversee his final game in charge against Sampdoria this weekend.

