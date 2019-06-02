×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I was glad to finally play 90 minutes - Salah alludes to Ramos incident

Omnisport
NEWS
News
52   //    02 Jun 2019, 03:32 IST
mohamedsalah-cropped
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah made reference to the injury he suffered in the 2018 Champions League final after scoring an early penalty in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Tottenham in this year's showpiece.

The forward, who came off injured in the Reds' 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in May 2018, lashed home a spot-kick to give Liverpool a second-minute lead at the Wanda Metropolitano before Divock Origi's 87th-minute strike made sure that the occasion was a happier one for Salah.

In the 2018 showpiece, Salah left the pitch in tears having suffered a shoulder injury in a challenge from Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, and the Egyptian was pleased to finish the game this time around.

"Honestly I don't know what to say but everyone is happy now," Salah told BT Sport.

"I am very glad to play a second final in a row and play 90 minutes, finally!

"Everyone did their best to win the game. All the team were unbelievable today."

Although VAR was available, the decision to award Liverpool a penalty after Moussa Sissoko handled Sadio Mane's cross was not reviewed.

Salah had previously indicated that he felt the introduction of VAR in Premier League matches would not necessarily improve the game, but changed his tune as Liverpool celebrated, saying: "I like it anyway now!"

Advertisement

Reflecting on his journey from being a young player at Al Mokawloon in his home country to becoming a European champion, Salah said the road had not been easy.

"I sacrificed a lot in my career, especially going from my village to Cairo to play and back," he said.

"To be an Egyptian at this level is unbelievable."

He added on beIN SPORTS: "It was my dream since I was seven years old to win the Champions League title. I want, next year, to be the first Arabian player to win this title two times."

Tags:
Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Salah: Last season's Champions League anguish 'still hurts'
RELATED STORY
Salah out to banish Champions League nightmare
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos to target Liverpool defender as a replacement for Sergio Ramos
RELATED STORY
Dejan Lovren's continued digs at Sergio Ramos smack of frustration
RELATED STORY
Only winning matters in Champions League final - Klopp
RELATED STORY
Champions League Final: 4 forwards who could decide the outcome of the match
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Salah's finish was world-class
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: 5 sensational last-minute goals by the Reds in the 2018-19 Season
RELATED STORY
Salah scores second-fastest Champions League final goal
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Why Liverpool are the favorites to win the final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us