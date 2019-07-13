×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Icardi excluded from Inter's pre-season tour of Asia

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13 Jul 2019, 19:50 IST
Mauro Icardi
Inter striker Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi has moved closer to a San Siro exit after mutually agreeing with Inter to withdraw from the club's pre-season tour of Asia.

Giuseppe Marotta, Inter's chief executive, recently told the striker he was no longer wanted and a divorce appears to be nearing fruition.

Icardi left the Nerazzurri's training camp in Switzerland on Saturday and will be excluded from upcoming friendlies against Manchester United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter confirmed the development in a statement published to social media.

It read: "Mauro Icardi will today return to Milan from our training camp in Lugano.

"The club and the striker have come to this decision by mutual agreement.

"Icardi will continue his pre-season training over the next few days and will take no part in our summer tour in Asia."

Whether Inter can find an appropriate suitor for their controversial former captain remains unclear.

Advertisement

Juventus have been linked and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who admitted to being interested, has claimed Icardi is set on a switch to the Serie A champions.

The 26-year-old has spent six seasons at Inter.

Antonio Conte's men meet local Swiss side Lugano on Sunday before jetting off to face Premier League outfit United in Singapore.

Advertisement
Real Madrid announce 29-man list for preseason; Bale and Isco included
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti talks up 'true quality' of James and Icardi
RELATED STORY
Inter tell Icardi & Nainggolan they can leave
RELATED STORY
Marotta dismisses Icardi-Dybala swap talk
RELATED STORY
Players have duties - Inter captain Handanovic warns Icardi
RELATED STORY
Spalletti wants more from returning Icardi
RELATED STORY
De Ligt out of Ajax tour as Juventus transfer beckons
RELATED STORY
Pogba named in Man United squad for pre-season tour
RELATED STORY
Serie A Transfer Rumours: Antonio Conte doesn't want Icardi in his team 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils refuse a possible swap between forward and Inter Milan star
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us