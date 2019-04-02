×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Icardi should no longer be tolerated - Inter's Curva Nord

Omnisport
NEWS
News
85   //    02 Apr 2019, 17:40 IST
mauro icardi - cropped
Inter striker Mauro Icardi

Inter's Curva Nord supporters have called on the club to axe Mauro Icardi from the squad ahead of his return to action.

Icardi has not played for the Nerazzurri since he was stripped of his captaincy in February, with his agent and wife Wanda Nara - who reportedly angered Inter with comments about the team - yet to successfully resolve contract negotiations with the club.

Coach Luciano Spalletti bemoaned the need to convince Icardi to play for Inter after the weekend defeat to Lazio, but he confirmed on Tuesday that the striker will start against Genoa.

A hardcore section of Inter's support are not on board with this development, however, believing Icardi has shown he cannot work in a "united dressing room".

The Argentina international has clashed with the fans previously after releasing a book that was considered to criticise the Curva Nord, who now will not treat him as "part of Inter".

A Curva Nord statement on Tuesday read: "After an internal discussion, all groups of the Curva Nord have unanimously decided that the behaviour of the Nerazzurri number nine should no longer be tolerated.

"The Nord believes that Icardi has shown that he does not possess the necessary character not only to wear the captain's armband but also even to be the foundation of a future united dressing room.

"With this statement, we invite the club to take the necessary steps as soon as possible to remove him from a group that does not seem the least bit willing to share with him the immediate and future path of the team, even at the risk of compromising the season run-in.

Advertisement

"Qualifying for the Champions League without a project that focuses on the concept of the group, which Icardi evidently will not be a part of, just means to lay the foundations for future failure.

"For us, the team spirit must come before personalities and media protagonists. Therefore the position of the Nord is that Icardi is no longer part of Inter and from now on will be treated accordingly.

"Let's go all united to Genoa to build a future together and to hold in our hearts the only thing that counts: Inter!"

Omnisport
NEWS
Mauro Icardi and Inter Milan: A breakdown in communication or a one-sided love story?
RELATED STORY
Clash with ultras, stripped of captaincy - a timeline of Icardi's fractured Inter relationship
RELATED STORY
Zanetti: We've spoken about Icardi too much
RELATED STORY
Batistuta: Icardi can show more
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19: Why NorthEast United FC should reward Eelco Schattorie with a longer contract
RELATED STORY
No chance of Icardi moving to Juve – Inter president
RELATED STORY
Icardi to make Inter return at Genoa
RELATED STORY
After 6-week exile, Icardi left off Inter's squad
RELATED STORY
Icardi ready for Inter return, insists agent Wanda Nara
RELATED STORY
Spalletti: 'New player' Icardi not ready to return
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us