×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

If Neymar wants to go, PSG should let him - Verratti

Omnisport
NEWS
News
131   //    29 Jul 2019, 17:22 IST
Neymar - cropped
Neymar during a warm-up

Paris Saint-Germain should not keep Neymar if he wants to leave the club, says team-mate Marco Verratti.

The Brazil superstar has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, two years after he joined PSG in a €222million deal, with sporting director Leonardo confirming Neymar wants to leave.

Barca have reportedly offered €100m and two of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Nelson Semedo, Ivan Rakitic and Malcom in exchange.

And Verratti – who came close to joining Barca two years ago – thinks it would be detrimental to PSG if they were to deny Neymar a move.

"I think that if a player wants to leave, in the end he will always find a way to go" he told RMC Sport.

"And it's better like that, otherwise the club will keep someone who does not want [to be there], who will be against the club.

"When a player really wants to leave, the club must let him go, depending on the conditions set by the club, of course. But do not hold back a player who wants to leave."

Leonardo has said the price must be right for Neymar to leave but Verratti hopes the 27-year-old remains in the French capital.

Advertisement

"Of course, I would be disappointed to see him go," he added. "He's a great player. 

"I've never heard him say he wanted to leave but personally, of course, I would prefer to see him stay."

Verratti's agent Donato Di Campli described the midfielder as a "prisoner" at PSG two years ago when he was being strongly linked with Barcelona.

Instead of leaving, Verratti pledged his future to the Ligue 1 champions after receiving reassurances about their ambitions, a decision he does not regret.

"At the time, I needed explanations from PSG," he explained. "I saw things that did not seem to me to be worthy of a club that wants to win major competitions.

"I did not agree with some things, but we talked to each other and I stayed. I'm glad I made that choice."

Neymar has yet to feature for PSG in pre-season and will miss their final warm-up game, against A-League outfit Sydney FC in Suzhou on Tuesday.

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Neymar wants to leave PSG but Barcelona say there is 'no case' to sign him
RELATED STORY
PSG will sell Neymar to Barcelona only on one condition, Atletico Madrid wants to block Griezmann's Barcelona move and more: Transfer Roundup, 24 July 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Barcelona should sign re-sign Neymar from PSG 
RELATED STORY
Neymar to miss PSG-Inter clash
RELATED STORY
Reports: Neymar asks PSG to sign Barcelona superstar
RELATED STORY
Neymar can leave PSG if the price is right, says Leonardo
RELATED STORY
Neymar to go on strike to force Barcelona move, LaLiga striker agrees personal terms with Manchester United and more: Transfer Roundup, 1 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 3 reasons why Barcelona should go for Neymar rather than Antoine Griezmann
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sell players worth £600 million in the summer, Neymar wants PSG to sign Barcelona superstar if they want to keep him and more: Transfer Roundup, 3 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United dealt double blow in Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire chase, Barcelona give PSG ultimatum on Neymar situation and more: Transfer Roundup, 25 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow NOM CEL 10:30 PM Nõmme Kalju vs Celtic
31 Jul OLY VIK 12:00 AM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Viktoria Plzeň
31 Jul HJK CRV 09:30 PM HJK vs Crvena Zvezda
31 Jul QAR DUN 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Dundalk
31 Jul AIK MAR 10:30 PM AIK vs Maribor
31 Jul ROS BAT 10:30 PM Rosenborg vs BATE
31 Jul KOB THE 11:15 PM København vs The New Saints
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us