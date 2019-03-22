×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Injured Florenzi drops out of Italy squad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    22 Mar 2019, 19:34 IST
Alessandro Florenzi
Roma and Italy defender Alessandro Florenzi

Alessandro Florenzi has dropped out of the Italy squad due to injury.

Roberto Mancini's men host Finland in Udine on Saturday before welcoming Liechtenstein to Parma three days later in Group J.

Florenzi reportedly has a calf injury and the Roma defender confirmed his withdrawal from the squad via social media on Friday.

"I'm sorry to leave my team in this moment and for these two important matches," Florenzi wrote on Instagram. "Good luck, guys."

Florenzi was sent off in his last appearance for Roma, the 28-year-old dismissed for a second bookable offence in a 2-1 win against Empoli.

Roma, fifth in Serie A, return to action with a home game against Napoli after the international break.

Omnisport
NEWS
Quagliarella called up by Italy as Balotelli misses out
RELATED STORY
Injured Alexander-Arnold pulls out of England squad
RELATED STORY
Italy recall Quagliarella over eight years since previous cap
RELATED STORY
The significant contribution of Arthur Melo to Barcelona's system this season
RELATED STORY
Injured Shaqiri withdraws Switzerland squad
RELATED STORY
Isco left out of Spain squad
RELATED STORY
Teen Zaniolo could make Italy debut after stunning season
RELATED STORY
Otamendi out of Argentina squad with ankle injury
RELATED STORY
Mancini challenges Balotelli to earn Italy recall
RELATED STORY
Roma beats Empoli 2-1 in Ranieri's 1st match back in charge
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
PP SIE ETH Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia
24 Mar MAL SOU 12:30 AM Mali vs South Sudan
24 Mar SEN MAD 12:30 AM Senegal vs Madagascar
24 Mar CON LIB 06:30 PM Congo DR vs Liberia
24 Mar ZIM CON 06:30 PM Zimbabwe vs Congo
24 Mar CEN GUI 07:30 PM Central African Republic vs Guinea
24 Mar TAN UGA 08:30 PM Tanzania vs Uganda
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow SWE ROM 10:30 PM Sweden vs Romania
Tomorrow MAL FAR 10:30 PM Malta vs Faroe Islands
Tomorrow GIB REP 10:30 PM Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us