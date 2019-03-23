Injured Messi to miss Morocco friendly

Lionel Messi will miss Argentina's friendly against Morocco on Tuesday due to a pelvic injury.

Messi made his return to international football in Friday's shock 3-1 friendly defeat to Venezuela in Madrid.

However, it was subsequently confirmed that the Barcelona star had suffered a problem during the game and will not travel to Tangier.

Messi missed six matches during a self-imposed post-World Cup exile from the national team before making his comeback at the Wanda Metropolitano, but goals from Salomon Rondon and Jhon Murillo saw Argentina trailing 2-0 at half-time.

Captain Messi was involved in the move that saw Lautaro Martinez pull one back for Lionel Scaloni's men, but Josef Martinez made sure of the win for Venezuela from the spot.

Messi, who played the full 90 minutes, previously retired from Argentina duty in 2016 following the team's defeat in the Copa America Centenario, before reversing the decision to return for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Gonzalo Martinez will also miss the Morocco fixture with a thigh injury.

#ParteMédico

- Gonzalo Martínez: lesión muscular de biceps femoral izquierdo.

- Lionel Messi: reagudización de dolor pubiano bilateral.

Ambos jugadores serán baja para el próximo partido de @Argentina . pic.twitter.com/2ol62BK3aY — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) March 22, 2019

