Inter's D'Ambrosio out of Napoli clash, Fabian a doubt

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Inter defender Danilo D'Ambrosio

Inter will be without Danilo D'Ambrosio on Monday when they take on Napoli, who may have doubts about Fabian Ruiz's fitness.

Serie A leaders Inter return after the mid-season break with a tricky trip to Stadio San Paolo.

Antonio Conte will be unable to call upon D'Ambrosio for the game after an MRI scan on Thursday confirmed the wing-back has sustained a thigh strain.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury in training and will be reassessed next week.

Napoli have a fitness concern of their own after Spain international Fabian sat out a training session on Thursday due to illness.

The Partenopei ended an eight-game winless league run with a 2-1 victory at Sassuolo on December 22, Gennaro Gattuso's first victory at the helm, and will hope to close the 11-point gap to the top four with a positive result.