Inter's Skriniar ends Man Utd, Madrid links with new deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
80   //    16 May 2019, 18:26 IST
Milan Skriniar
Inter defender Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar has signed a contract extension with Inter, ending speculation he could join Real Madrid or Manchester United.

Defender Skriniar has long been linked with United while his agents claimed in March he was a target for Madrid and Barcelona.

The centre-back, though, regularly indicated he would renew his deal with Inter and the club confirmed on Thursday he has signed fresh terms to 2023.

Slovakia international Skriniar has started 33 Serie A games this term after he was ever-present in the league last season, with Inter third in the table.

"He is the defender with the highest average number of successful passes in this Serie A, 65 per match, with a total percentage of 92.3 per cent," read an Inter statement.

"He won 221 duels and is the third top defender for recovered balls in Serie A. With Skriniar on the pitch for the entire match Inter conceded no goals on 15 occasions in the current tournament."

Inter can seal Champions League qualification for next season when they travel to second-placed Napoli on Sunday.

But Luciano Spalletti's future remains in doubt with former Italy and Juventus coach Antonio Conte reportedly approached to take over for 2019-20.

Tags:
Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
